HedgeTrade (HEDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $583.35 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $583.35 million and approximately $30,556.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00002808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002424 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00036384 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001317 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015071 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

