HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $18.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

