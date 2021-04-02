Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.67.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.