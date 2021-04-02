Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.45

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.45 and traded as high as C$17.25. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) shares last traded at C$16.97, with a volume of 44,800 shares changing hands.

HRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$617.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$150.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.8416474 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (HRX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

