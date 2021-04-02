Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 30,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $6,787,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,902,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $128.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of -104.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.53.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.41.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

