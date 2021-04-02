Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $226.25

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $226.25 and traded as high as $284.99. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $283.76, with a volume of 4,856 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $608.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.75.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 39.65%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

