Hiveterminal Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,313.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,313.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00050916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,372.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.13 or 0.00653879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00069241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028192 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

