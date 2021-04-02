Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.80

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common (TSE:HAL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.80 and traded as high as C$17.72. Horizons Active Cdn Dividend ETF Common shares last traded at C$17.72, with a volume of 2,216 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.80.

