Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Insider Lachlan Edwards Buys 8,390 Shares

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) insider Lachlan Edwards purchased 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.98 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,002.20 ($17,858.71).

Lachlan Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 10th, Lachlan Edwards purchased 10,221 shares of Hotel Property Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,845.32 ($21,318.09).
  • On Friday, February 19th, Lachlan Edwards acquired 24,944 shares of Hotel Property Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.01 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,006.61 ($53,576.15).

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29.

About Hotel Property Investments

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (ÂQVCÂ), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

