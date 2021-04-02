Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 1,185 Shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SINA were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SINA by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of SINA by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SINA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

SINA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 114,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.98. SINA Co. has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.