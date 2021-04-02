Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 11,109 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 155.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,261,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $764,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,579 shares of company stock worth $17,119,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN traded up $7.18 on Friday, hitting $139.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,865. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.74 and a 200-day moving average of $131.03.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

