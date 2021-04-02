Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.86 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

NYSE EME traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $113.66. 215,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average is $88.10. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

