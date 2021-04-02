Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.07.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,962. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -57.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

