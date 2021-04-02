Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of United Community Banks worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Shares of UCBI stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 299,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,047. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

