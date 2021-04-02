Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 153,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HFC. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

Shares of HFC traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,057. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

