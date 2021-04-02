Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,982 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,505,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,789,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,223 shares of company stock worth $5,451,984. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.97. 723,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,855. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

