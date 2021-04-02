Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOSSY. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BOSSY opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.69.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

