Huobi Token (HT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.10 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and $1.10 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $17.01 or 0.00028550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00054770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00019769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 790.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00684080 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00070391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

