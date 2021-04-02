Hyperburn Trading Up 127.3% Over Last 7 Days (HYPR)

Hyperburn (CURRENCY:HYPR) traded 81.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Hyperburn has traded up 127.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperburn coin can now be bought for approximately $11.09 or 0.00018713 BTC on major exchanges. Hyperburn has a market cap of $6.18 million and $5,586.00 worth of Hyperburn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyperburn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00066697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00295198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.10 or 0.00773245 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00089980 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00029245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010052 BTC.

About Hyperburn

Hyperburn’s total supply is 666,177 coins and its circulating supply is 557,002 coins. Hyperburn’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc

Hyperburn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperburn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperburn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperburn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperburn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperburn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.