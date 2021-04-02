Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 469,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE HY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.32. 33,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $229,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,867. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Butler, Jr. bought 104,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $6,168,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 105,675 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at $5,803,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter worth $4,676,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 180.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at $2,942,000. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

