ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $90.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. ICF International has a 52-week low of $51.48 and a 52-week high of $93.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ICF International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after buying an additional 63,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

