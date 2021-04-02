IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT Raised to $119.00 at Truist

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $77,765.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,040.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,121 shares of company stock worth $379,305. Insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 1,846.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 928,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

