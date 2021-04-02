IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $103.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.18 and its 200 day moving average is $100.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

