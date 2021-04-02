IHT Wealth Management LLC Invests $378,000 in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 604,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $6,255,653.85. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $7,197,623.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,165,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $9.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

