IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5,833.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $67.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.09.

