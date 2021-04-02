IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 871,567 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $48.96 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.28.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

TGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

