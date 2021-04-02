IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 728 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $219.70 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.13. The company has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

