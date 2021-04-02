Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Up 33.1% in March

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61.
Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.23).
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Impac Mortgage by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,804 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Impac Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Impac Mortgage by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.
About Impac Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.
