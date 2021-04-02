Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Up 33.1% in March

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the February 28th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.23).

In other Impac Mortgage news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 124,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $249,070.00. Also, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $56,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,274 shares of company stock valued at $78,423 in the last ninety days. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Impac Mortgage by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,804 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Impac Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Impac Mortgage by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

