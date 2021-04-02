INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Update

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the February 28th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of INDT stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $61.54. 8,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,929. The company has a market cap of $348.50 million, a P/E ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.26. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $80.35.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 11.27%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

