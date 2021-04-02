Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Short Interest Up 53.1% in March

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPHA shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Innate Pharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA remained flat at $$4.31 during midday trading on Friday. 636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,831. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $340.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

