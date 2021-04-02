INO COIN (INO) 1-Day Volume Hits $456,153.00

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for $7.79 or 0.00013086 BTC on major exchanges. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $456,153.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00052533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 931.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.91 or 0.00663615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00069856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028228 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

