Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,768,900 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the February 28th total of 2,447,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

IPXHF remained flat at $$7.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. Inpex has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

