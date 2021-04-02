Insider Buying: Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Insider Purchases £29,200 in Stock

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) insider Nicki Demby purchased 10,000 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($38,149.99).

Shares of LON:ESNT opened at GBX 288 ($3.76) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £868.84 million and a P/E ratio of 180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 295.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 288.16. Essentra plc has a 52-week low of GBX 230.84 ($3.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 343.40 ($4.49).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.94%.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Components, Packaging, and Filters. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

