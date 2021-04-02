Insider Buying: NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Purchases £150.89 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray bought 79 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £150.89 ($197.14).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Katie Murray bought 101 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £149.48 ($195.30).

On Wednesday, December 30th, Katie Murray bought 92 shares of NatWest Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £150.88 ($197.13).

LON:NWG opened at GBX 196.70 ($2.57) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.86 billion and a PE ratio of -31.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 152.78. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199.35 ($2.60).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.75 ($2.27).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

