Insider Selling: Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,346,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
XLRN stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.03. The stock had a trading volume of 312,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,177. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $146.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.78.
Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on XLRN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.
About Acceleron Pharma
Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.
