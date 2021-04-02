Insider Selling: Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.50. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ameren by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ameren by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,821,000 after buying an additional 70,358 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ameren by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,341,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: Price Target

