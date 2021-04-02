Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells 83 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $23,158.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen W. Hope also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 23rd, Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63.

ADSK stock traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.90. 1,509,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the software company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,693 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 215,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2,245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 75,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit