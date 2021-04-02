Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells 83 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $23,158.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen W. Hope also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Autodesk alerts:

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63.

ADSK stock traded up $6.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.90. 1,509,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the software company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,693 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 215,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2,245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 75,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.