Insider Selling: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CEO Sells 40,464 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $3,560,427.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $89.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $90.33. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.
Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.
About Neogen
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.