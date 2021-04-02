Insider Selling: Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.72.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83,534 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.