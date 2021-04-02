Insight Protocol Price Tops $0.0057 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $147,931.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insight Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00053771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 752.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00671150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00028744 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.