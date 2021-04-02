InsurAce Trading Up 66.2% This Week (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded up 66.2% against the dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $8.88 or 0.00014924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $71.67 million and $32.92 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00066717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00288511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.00742730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010035 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

