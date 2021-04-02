Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $146.42

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$146.42 and traded as high as C$156.91. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$156.78, with a volume of 161,884 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFC shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$180.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.42 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$149.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$146.42.
In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.
About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.
