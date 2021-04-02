Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,005,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,095,869 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.7% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,893,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.55. 31,416,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,766,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $262.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

