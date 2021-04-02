Intellectus Partners LLC Has $328,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EDIV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 86,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period.

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

