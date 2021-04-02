Intellectus Partners LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,687,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,465,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $153.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.04. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

