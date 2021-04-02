Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,624,000 after buying an additional 246,978 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,687,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,573,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,953,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

