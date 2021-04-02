Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Short Interest Down 15.9% in March

Intelsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,900 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 586,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Intelsat alerts:

OTCMKTS:INTEQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. 194,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,744. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.74. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.84.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.74). As a group, research analysts expect that Intelsat will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.