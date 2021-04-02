Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,262 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2,337.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $247.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.07. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

