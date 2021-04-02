International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get International Seaways alerts:

INSW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $534.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. International Seaways has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $29.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Seaways will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,188,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 448,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 250,695 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 525.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 94,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 78,623 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.