Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Internet Initiative Japan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Internet Initiative Japan’s FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised Internet Initiative Japan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS:IIJIY opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

